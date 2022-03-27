Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $379,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,001 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.7% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 26,738 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 291.5% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

