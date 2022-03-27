Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FNLPF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 20,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,139. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

