Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,369,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Frontdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,062,000 after purchasing an additional 679,303 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 41.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,644 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

