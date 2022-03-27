FundX Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

FundX Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,739 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for about 0.9% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of XRT traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,796. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.97. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

