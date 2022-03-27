FundX Investment Group LLC Sells 21,125 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

FundX Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 5.6% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $50.09. 989,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

