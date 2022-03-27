FundX Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FundX Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $66.09. 1,493,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.