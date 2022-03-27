Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Issues Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 8,470.12%.

Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,977. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

