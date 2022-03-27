GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get GAN alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAN presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. GAN has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in GAN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in GAN by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAN by 123.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GAN by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.