GasLog Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,477 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 322 call options.

Shares of GLOP opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently -9.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

