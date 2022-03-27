Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GECFF. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Gecina stock opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gecina has a 12-month low of $116.45 and a 12-month high of $163.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.61.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

