GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NYSE JOB opened at $0.55 on Thursday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.