GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
NYSE JOB opened at $0.55 on Thursday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.05.
GEE Group Company Profile
