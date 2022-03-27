General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.90.

GIS stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

