General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.39 on Thursday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

