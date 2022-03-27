Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 135.7% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,400 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 28th total of 527,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CMPRF stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

