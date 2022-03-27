Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in March

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNGBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Getinge from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.77.

Shares of GNGBY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. 30,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,010. Getinge has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Getinge will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

