GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.35. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 668,611 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.
About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)
GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
