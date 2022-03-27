GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.35. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 668,611 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

