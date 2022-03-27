Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Issue $0.88 Dividend

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.878 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $105.80.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,088.48.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

