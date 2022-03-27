Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Up 41.7%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 41.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 3,030,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,036% from the average daily volume of 266,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$10.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.41.

About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

