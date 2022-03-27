Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of GXTG opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

