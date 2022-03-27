GlobalBoost-Y 24 Hour Volume Reaches $159.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $216,137.13 and $159.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,681.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.63 or 0.07044570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00279556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.59 or 0.00807029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00103650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00480608 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00452598 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

