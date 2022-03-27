goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.86.

EHMEF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get goeasy alerts:

EHMEF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $107.47. 183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685. goeasy has a twelve month low of $94.62 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $136.59.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.