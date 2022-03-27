Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 127 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

