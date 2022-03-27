Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 92 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

NYSE VEEV opened at $195.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

