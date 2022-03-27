Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 678 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 331,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $246.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

