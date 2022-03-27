Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 400 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 46,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

