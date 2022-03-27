Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 451 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $182.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

