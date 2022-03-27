Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 239,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 73,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.47 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.