GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE GOGN remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 175,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,093. GoGreen Investments has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

