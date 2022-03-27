GoldFund Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $200,517.55 and $4.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007735 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 370.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

