Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 4.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $73,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,662. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

