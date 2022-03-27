Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Sells $95,533.02 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $663.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

