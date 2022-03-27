Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 1,214.4% from the February 28th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.