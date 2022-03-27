Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Price Up 2%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

GTBAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. cut Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

