Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

