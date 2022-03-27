Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,030,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 158,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92.

