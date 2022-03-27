Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UNH opened at $513.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $482.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $515.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

