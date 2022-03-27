Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 641 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after buying an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.84 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $284.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.