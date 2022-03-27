Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the February 28th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.5 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Great Eagle stock remained flat at $$2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Eagle has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

