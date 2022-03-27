Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of GPLB remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Green Planet Bioengineering has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.39.
About Green Planet Bioengineering (Get Rating)
