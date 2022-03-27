Greif (NYSE:GEF) Trading Up 4.7%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.56. Approximately 4,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 210,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Greif alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $15,988,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.