Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 117.8% in March

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,149,200 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the February 28th total of 1,905,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,728.8 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 10,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,341. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.