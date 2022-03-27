Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 618,887 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.85.

GGAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 548,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

