Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 618,887 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.85.
GGAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
