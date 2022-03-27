Guess?, Inc. (GES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 15th

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

GES opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

