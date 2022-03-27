Gulden One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,387.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $1,387.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00279244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,342,177 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

