HackenAI (HAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,302.00

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.13 or 0.07000622 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,677.18 or 1.00109166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045966 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars.

