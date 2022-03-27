Handy Price Down 3.5% This Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Handy has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $90,551.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.46 or 0.07061831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.69 or 1.00115169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

