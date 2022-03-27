Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,530 ($20.14) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.53).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,035.50 ($13.63) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 961.15 ($12.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778 ($23.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($32,718.51).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

