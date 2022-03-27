Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $173.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.