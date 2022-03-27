Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $6,079,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $2,754,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $2,755,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

