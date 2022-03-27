HC Wainwright Lowers Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Price Target to $20.00

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of SRNE opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $828.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

